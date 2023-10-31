Mulchara Park, Cobar
Belarabon Road (Barnato Road)100km South West of Cobar on Tipla / Ivanhoe RoadArea: 14,702ha (36,330ac) WLL**TO BE OFFERD ON AUCTIONS PLUS 31/10/23
Country: Slight undulating to flat sandy red loam and heavier red loam along creeks. 22Km of Sandy Creek running north/south through the property and heavier grey soil in the Mulchara Lake and box flats. Predominately timbered with Pine, Mulga, Rosewood, Wilga, Belah, Yarren, Malley and Box along the creek system, heavily grassed rangeland with a large variety of native grasses and herbages, clovers, corkscrew, crowfoot, copper burr and barley grass.
Cultivation license of 250ac sown to oats. A Property Vegetation Plan over the whole property exists excluding Water Ways. 650ac pulled, not racked. All greatly increasing carrying capacity.
Watered by 10 earth dams all of which have been de-silted in the last 3 years and 5 of which are trapped, seasonal waterholes in creek system. House dam 10,000CY double dam with power connected and pipeline to house and shearing quarters. Also supplies a 10km 2" pipeline to a 100,000L tank at the Lake, plus multiple tanks and troughs throughout the property 13 in total.
Fencing: Subdivided into 18 grazing paddocks all 7-90-30 and 6-70-30 hinge joint. Plus smaller holding paddocks and laneways.
Improvements: Comfortable three bedroom transportable home, verandas front and back, evaporative A/C and wood fire. New 30m / 12m machinery shed and workshop plus 8m / 12m storage shed, 50ton cone bottom silo, 6 bed steel frame shearing quarters, new kitchen, A/C, wood fire, gas hot water, septic toilets. Steel frame 4 stand shearing shed. 2 sets of steel sheep yards and 1 set of steel cattle yards all with loading ramps.
Services: Serviced by rural power, STD phone and mobile in car kit, and internet through satellite.
Currently running 4,000 Dorper breeding ewes and followers and 200 Rangeland nannies crossed with Kalahari Red Boar billys. And an estimate of 3000 goats on property as no goats have been sold in 2 years. Past history usually selling around 500 Rangland goats each year.
Rainfall: 350mm per annum (BOM)~ Agent Remarks: "Mulchara Park is one of the most highly regarded properties in the area with superb fencing, handling yards and extensive water improvements. Set up as a Dorper breeding property with room to expand to more grazing, farming, or full-time goat operation."
