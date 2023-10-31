Farmers are breathing a sigh of relief as it appears likely a proposed by-law in the Victorian shire of South Gippsland prohibiting grass growth, including agricultural crops, in excess of 30cm in height will be adjusted.
There were concerns from the agricultural sector that the draft by-law, designed for fire safety purposes, would have the unintended consequence of including grain and fodder crops that grew above 30cm as well as the weed areas it was intended to target.
However, South Gippsland mayor and cattle breeder Nathan Hersey said the community feedback to the by-law as it was presented at a council meeting last week had been heard loud and clear.
"There has definitely been a lot of feedback and it will be taken on board, I would imagine there will a redrafting of the wording of the by-law to make it clear that this is not something that will be applicable to agricultural interests," he said.
"It was never the intention of this proposed by-law to hinder farmers from growing crops."
"Many of the councillors of the South Gippsland shire are involved in agriculture or have an agricultural background so we are not going to support something that would hinder the sector without cause."
"This is a really good lesson on the need to make the wording of these sorts of by-laws really clear and I'm confident it will be cleared up after the consultation period."
Fellow councillor Scott Rae, also a farmer in the shire which extends across prime dairying and beef country from the Strzelecki Ranges down to Bass Strait, said it was important the ag sector had its say on the matter.
"I have concerns about a potential lack of understanding about how agriculture works, and while it could be said that the law will be administered with a commonsense approach, as I was told recently no one enacts legislation without the intent to enforce it at some stage."
Victorian Farmers Federation grains group president Craig Henderson said the controversy showed the agriculture sector needed to remain on the front foot regarding right to farm issues.
"It seems to beggar belief that you could see these sort of laws put up and it looks like it will not get through, which is a relief, but we have to keep an eye out that it does not become the thin edge of the wedge," he said.
"Our farming systems are under increasing scrutiny and pressure and this sort of thing is likely to continue to crop up, particularly in those shires a little closer to the large population centres where a lot of people have moved in over recent years without necessarily understanding how things work."
"Obviously we need to keep fire risk down and if absentee land holders let weeds grow and become a potential hazard then there needs to be something done about that, but throwing up laws that could potentially make it technically impossible to grow crops is just madness."
Concerns were also raised about the amenity aims of the South Gippsland by-laws, which were raised as a potential reason for the need for the laws, along with requirements for farmers to keep old machinery, which may be deemed unsightly, out of the way.
Mr Henderson was also vocal about any by-laws enacted purely on an amenity basis.
"You could understand the logic behind wanting to keep grass down because of fire risk, even if the by-law was written up poorly, but to ensure farmers don't have machinery that they may use for parts around the place or that they have to have things tidy just so it looks good for the tourists is a terrible idea."
"People's businesses should not be impacted just because a certain group expects the property to look a certain way.
