South Gippsland council grass height plan sparks controversy

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
October 31 2023 - 2:50pm
A proposed by-law in South Gippsland shire, designed to improve fire safety, could have had an impact on farmers' right to farm if passed as originally worded. File photo.
Farmers are breathing a sigh of relief as it appears likely a proposed by-law in the Victorian shire of South Gippsland prohibiting grass growth, including agricultural crops, in excess of 30cm in height will be adjusted.

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

