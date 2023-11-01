One of the last big land holdings close to Yeppoon in coastal Central Queensland has sold in two portions for a reported combined of more than $10 million.
Listed for sale by Rod Harms from Rod Harms Rural and Virgil Kenny from Elders Rockhampton, the 1617 hectare (3993 acre) had been market for $11.5 million after being put to auction earlier in the year.
"By splitting a title off, we were able to make two buyers and the vendor happy," Rod Harms said.
"Both properties will continue to be highly productive, commercial cattle enterprises and I'd think that the two buyers will keep them for the next 100 years because that flood-out country is natures version of irrigation."
The larger portion on the property will continue to be known as Mondover, while the other title is now called Hopgoods.
Mondover features permanent natural waters, improved pastures with about 1200ha of open flood-out country and 180ha of higher country.
The property located about 15 minutes from Yeppoon and 40 minutes from Rockhampton was marketed as being capable of running about 900 backgrounders.
Both properties are watered by a chain of permanent lagoons and creeks as well as Daly Creek.
