Ceduna in South Australia has surprisingly emerged as a national growth hot spot despite it being almost 800km from Adelaide and right at the start of the Nullarbor Plain.
The little coastal town on the west coast of the Eyre Peninsula has become a magnet for people continuing to flee the cities.
Ceduna had one of the highest growth rates in terms of city to regional migration in the country.
Some city dwellers are increasingly looking at destinations further afield as housing choices closer to the city dry up.
According to the latest migration statistics analysed by the Commonwealth Bank and the Regional Australia Institute, the "remote pocket" of Ceduna has become popular for tree changers.
Over the past year, Ceduna has joined the top five hot spots in the nation with a 59.5 per cent boost to its population.
According to the most recent census, the remote port town's population was 2290, up from 1850 in 2016 and 2068 in 2011.
Annual average rainfall in the coastal town is 295mm.
The other top five hotpots identified in the regional movers report are Mackay (97.1pc), Douglas (95.5pc) and Whitsundays (77.6pc) in Queensland and Snowy Valleys (59.5pc) in NSW.
The report calculated its top five in terms of net capital-regional migration in the past year.
Cheap blocks of around $50,000 are still available in Ceduna with the median house price suggested at around $260,000.
The RAI report said the "increasing popularity of these more remote regional growth hotspots" has been boosted by good regional job prospects and the likelihood of better house prices and availability.
The RAI report also highlighted those regional hotspots attracting the most inflows from the capitals without taking into account those who had left.
Two of the local government areas identified were in the far west of Western Australia, while southern NSW and Victoria each had one, and the far north of Queensland rounded out the Top Five.
Waroona in WA topped that "growth list", about an hour south of Perth, with a near four-fold increase in net internal migration flows due to its popularity amongst city movers.
Meanwhile, Geraldton also experienced a three-fold increase on the back of high regional migration.
The remaining top five positions were taken out by Snowy Valleys in NSW, Golden Plains Shire (between Geelong and Ballarat) in Victoria and Douglas in far north Queensland.
Regional NSW has overtaken regional Queensland and claimed the title of being the most desirable location for metropolitan movers, according to the latest RIA report.
Regional Australia Institute chief executive Liz Ritchie said Sydneysiders were leading the charge when it comes to regional relocations.
"When you look at all the people who left cities for the regions in the last year, 80pc of them came from Sydney," she said.
" In the 12 months to September 2022, it was just over 60pc. It suggests that the bigger our cities get, the stronger the draw to our wonderful regions becomes," Ms Ritchie said.
She said the statistics were repeatedly showing the exodus of people from capital cities wasn't a short-lived phenomenon due to pandemic lockdowns.
Capital to regional migration levels are currently 11.7pc above the pre-COVID average, Ms Ritchie said.
CBA's executive general manager (regional and agribusiness banking) Paul Fowler said growth in regional WA, Victoria and Queensland also remained strong, with employment, lifestyle and housing opportunities continuing to drive a surge in mobility across the country.
"When it comes to regional hotspots at a local government area level, the Sunshine Coast firmly cemented its spot as the most popular destination for movers, topping the top five list for the fourth consecutive quarter, and Greater Geelong emerged as the second most popular destination by share of migration," Mr Fowler said.
"Digital connectivity also means that where you are is less relevant today. As a result, it's likely many millennial small business owners are choosing to take advantage of the increasing investment and interest in regional development."
