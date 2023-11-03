Farm Online
AWEX records $0.7 million deficit, dips into reserves

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
November 3 2023 - 1:00pm
The AWEX annual report shows that the company had a $0.7 million deficit.
The Australian Wool Exchange recorded a $0.7 million deficit during the last financial year, drawing from its reserves to meet its costs.

