Merribee presented complete with a year of wedding bookings

November 4 2023 - 2:00pm
Spectacular garden property Merribee is being presented complete with a year of wedding bookings. Picture supplied
Spectacular NSW South Coast garden and wedding venue Merribee is being offered complete with secure bookings for 40 weddings through to 2025.

