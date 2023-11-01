Chinese customers have received their first loads of Australian barley following the protracted dispute over alleged dumping after the Chinese government lifted its 80pc tariffs on Australian imports in early August .
Exporters have successfully cleared Chinese custom and the product has been delivered to the buyers after exporters sent loads from Australian ports from late August onwards.
Tyson Hewett, barley trader with Australian Grain Export, the South Australian grains business that sent the first shipment of barley, a consignment from Western Australia, to China after the tariffs lifted, said the process had gone to plan.
"We managed to execute everything smoothly, the customers are pleased with the product, we've been pleased with how the process has gone, so its been a positive experience," Mr Hewett, whose company has previously not sent barley to China, said.
"We're looking forward to a good working relationship with China, not only for our barley but for other exporters as well, there is a strong demand from Chinese customers and we will be in a position to help supply them, so we see it is a win-win for both countries."
Pat O'Shannassy, Grain Trade Australia chief executive, said the industry as a whole welcomed the news that the shipments had been unloaded and that the sales had gone smoothly.
"It has been great to see the removals of the tariffs negotiated by the two governments and now we think both countries will reap the benefits of the renewed relationship," Mr O'Shannassy said.
He said he was hopeful that China would emerge once again as a major buyer of Australian barley.
"Prior to the tariffs being imposed in 2020 China was consistently our largest barley buyer, with both malt and feed demand," he said.
This year, given prevailing world grain market trends and an abundance of North American corn for use as a feed grain he said the industry was expecting China to purchase more malt than feed in its first year back in the market.
New crop barley is starting to come off across Australia as harvest begins to hit full swing.
Malt barley prices are around $350-370 a tonne delivered port in southern Australia with slightly higher values in northern and western Australia.
