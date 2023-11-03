A small farm with a disused dairy has sold for $720,000 in northern Victoria.
The little dairy farm at Yarroweyah, south-west of Cobram, takes in 38 hectares (94 acres) to sell for around $7660 per acre.
While the old 12-a-side dairy might be difficult to fire up again, the productive and laser levelled irrigation land is not.
The property has been sold in a walk-in, walk-out deal.
The sellers lived on the well laid out farm for more than 14 years, according to agents from Kevin Hicks Real Estate.
Their three-bedroom weatherboard home is need of repair, agents admit.
But buyers were no doubt attracted to its irrigation potential.
It has a delivery share of 1.6 and includes two megalitres of stock and domestic water.
It also has an unmetered bore water supply.
The old dairy has been used for storage and it has a horse arena/yard with a well-constructed ground base.
There are calf rearing yards and three storage sheds.
Agents say the sale allows for a 2-3 month period for the completion of the calf rearing enterprise.
