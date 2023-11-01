Farm Online
Home/Newsletter
Watch

New price for family farm in SA's Mid North which was passed in at auction

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated November 2 2023 - 9:47am, first published November 1 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

A new price has been listed for the sale of a family's farm block at Pekina in the Mid North of South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.