A new price has been listed for the sale of the Rodda family's farm block at Pekina in the Mid North of South Australia.
The good-sized property failed to sell at an action held by Ray White Rural at the Jamestown Football Clubrooms back in early October.
The Rodda family is offering their Mid North property Gum View Hills across 867 hectares (2142 acres).
Agents from Ray White have listed the selling price at $2.3 million, or around $1074 per acre.
At the auction, the property was passed in after a vendor bid of $2.2 million.
Agents say the family's offering presents an ideal opportunity for a genuine mixed farming property with a blend of productive cropping land and timbered hills grazing.
"The property must be sold," agents said before the sale.
The new owner will enjoy the benefits of the family's big fence program over the past eight years with an estimated 80 per cent of fencing replaced.
The Rodda family has successfully run and managed a mixed farming enterprise of rotational cropping and livestock at Pekina, which is about 40km north of Jamestown.
The property's annual average rainfall is around 400-425mm.
Gum View Hills' arable country (350ha, 866 acres) is said to be well set up for a continuous cropping program with a no-till cropping system and sound agronomic practices over a long period of time
The balance of the property is hills grazing land in good heart with an abundance of native grasses and clovers along with timbered areas providing stock shelter.
Livestock water is secured through two equipped bores
Improvements include multiple sheep yards, machinery and hay shedding.
For more information contact Sam Krieg on 0484 288698 and Daniel Schell on 0415 436379.
