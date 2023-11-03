Farm Online
Top opportunity to acquire quality Darling Downs farming country

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 3 2023 - 2:00pm
Bellfields South is an opportunity to acquire 840 hectares of quality Darling Downs farming country. Picture supplied
Bellfields South is being presented as an opportunity to acquire quality Queensland Darling Downs farming country close to Dalby and in close proximity to major feedlots, piggeries, grain depots and cotton gins.

