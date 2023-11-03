Top opportunity to acquire quality Darling Downs farming country

Bellfields South is being presented as an opportunity to acquire quality Queensland Darling Downs farming country close to Dalby and in close proximity to major feedlots, piggeries, grain depots and cotton gins.
Covering 840 hectares (2075 acres) in six freehold titles, the property is located on the Bunya Highway, 12km north of Dalby and 94km north west of Toowoomba.
Bellfields South features mostly level cultivation country with deep black self-mulching clay soils.
There are currently 788ha (1948 acres) of cultivation of which 381ha is fallow and 406ha was planted with chickeas in 2023.
The property has a 54 megalitre water license on the Eastern Downs Springbok Walloon.
Water is also supplied from two bores, five concrete tanks, and a dam.
The northern boundary is has a new four barbed wire fence on steel posts.
There is also a small set of timber and steel cattle yards with a loading ramp.
Improvements include a 15x30m machinery shed, 8x18m barn, a 14x30m bulk shed with an 8x30m skillion, and seven elevated, aerated grain silos.
The property also has a three bedroom weatherboard home and a two bedroom Hardie Plank cottage.
Expressions of interest for Bellfields South close with Eastern Rural on November 30.
Contact Roger Lyne, 0427 698 866, or Andrew Kirtley, 0400 598 866, Eastern Rural.
