Experienced operations executive Keith Byrne has been appointed MEQ's general manager of its Australia and New Zealand operations, to drive growth in the region.
In his new role, Mr Byrne will lead the operational direction of the company's ANZ activities while closely monitoring local agribusiness trends and cultivating new partnerships.
Mr Byrne, a specialist in business scalability and analytics, has previously held high-level operational and compliance roles at laser specialist company LUMIBIRD, leading medical device company Cochlear, and Intel.
He also has industry experience in food processing and manufacturing, starting his career at Coca-Cola Bottlers in Ireland and held COO roles at OZGANICS and Byron Bay Cookie Company.
"I'm excited to join the team at MEQ," Mr Byrne said.
"The future of food is a critical issue globally, and as a major food producer, improving quality and sustainability is top of the agenda for the ANZ region. I look forward to taking part in MEQ's next phase of growth and bringing Australian innovation to a wider market."
Mr Byrne's appointment comes after a period of rapid growth for the business, with MEQ recently partnering with global tech giant, Siemens, to drive operational and sustainability gains across the red meat supply chain. It also recently closed a $6 million Series A raise to fuel more of its international expansion.
MEQ CEO Remo Carbone said he was delighted to welcome Mr Byrne to the team.
"His experience leading innovative Australian technology and food companies will be invaluable as our growth at MEQ accelerates," he said.
"Consumer and industry expectations are fast evolving when it comes to red meat, and we're seeing escalating demand for solutions that ensure higher quality, nutrition and sustainability."
