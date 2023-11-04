John and Di Hunter's well positioned Brookstead Grain Handling and Transport Depot is on the market, to be auctioned by Ray White Rural on November 30.
Set on 113,338 square metres at the eastern entrance of Brookstead and 58km from Toowoomba, Qld, the property is highly visible from the Gore Highway and has access from Ware Street.
The property features an enclosed 24x12m galvanised steel portal frame machinery shed/workshop, half of which has a reinforced concrete floor.
The double sliding doors at each end of the shed have 4.7m of clearance.
There is also three phase power connected and four high bay lights.
The silo complex also has three phase power and comprises of six 73 tonne MPH Sherwell elevated silos ( 438t total capacity) set on a reinforced concrete slab.
Two of the silos are sealed and aerated with the other four fitted with aerators.
Most of the block is filled with compacted road base with about two thirds protected by a 1.8m high chain wire security fence.
Contact Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, Ray White Rural.
