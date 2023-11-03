Farm Online
Home/News

Well situated grain handling and transport depot hits the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 3 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

John and Di Hunter's well positioned Brookstead Grain Handling and Transport Depot is on the market, to be auctioned by Ray White Rural on November 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.