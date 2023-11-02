Hopes are high that beef will be the next cab off the rank for a warmer reception from China on the back of the Prime Minister's visit on Saturday.
Ten red meat processing plants remain temporarily suspended from supplying China, despite big strides being made in the thawing of diplomatic relations.
Tariffs have just been lifted on barley and the $20 billion worth of Australian exports to China hit with sanctions, which also included coal and timber, has been reduced to around $2b.
Wine and beef are now desperately hoping to get a hearing.
The possibility of improved access to what is Australia's biggest market for red meat was a major topic at the Australian Meat Industry Council's 2023 conference on the Gold Coast this week.
Hundreds of beef and sheepmeat exporters and processors heard comprehensive analysis on the role China was expected to play in the global animal protein market going forward.
The PM's visit was described as incredibly important for beef, particularly considering there has been no official state visit since 2016.
Head of Asia and International Markets for KPMG Doug Ferguson said the meat industry was not expecting a return to pre-COVID conditions but - like the prime minister - yearned for a 'no surprises' relationship with China.
"The draconian measures taken to suspend Australian red meat export operators and the application of new market entrants were sudden," he said.
In 2017, a joint statement signed between the two countries included the promise of opening up another 15 meat establishments to supply China but six years later that still hasn't happened. Only four months after that, plants were suspended.
Mr Ferguson said the future of the trade with China would always be heavily driven by government to government relations and that's why this weekend was such a breakthrough.
"But below that, the key import and meat regulators and industry group representatives have worked very hard to build depth in relationships and they need to be reawakened," he said.
"Ultimately, making sure we have communication channels open, we are sharing insights, hosting Chinese delegations to inspect our processing plants, helping them with their cold chain logistics and finding common ground again will be critical."
Despite the bilateral issues, China has regained its position as Australia's top beef export destination in September, for the first time in three years.
AMIC chief executive officer Patrick Hutchinson said beef had been collateral damage in the political commentary war between the two countries.
"In 2019 we sent over 300,000 tonnes of beef and over 100,000t of sheepmeat to China - it was a $3b market," he said.
"Even with temporary suspensions in place, China has still remained in our top four markets in the years since.
"Hopefully from next week we might be back to full supply opportunity."
Renowned economic commentator Saul Eslake said regardless of what plays out this weekend, a sustained downturn in China's economy was one of the major risks to beef exports.
"China is not going to be the locomotive of the world economy in the next 10 years that it has been over the past 30," he said.
While it now seemed China was making all the concessions and Australia was not having to concede much in order to put the relationship on an even keel, there were ongoing risks, he said.
Relations could deteriorate again quickly for reasons completely outside Australia's control, for example Taiwan declaring independence, he said.
"Or Australia might be expected by our western allies to cease exports of a whole range of products at some point," he said.
"So the importance of diversifying away from the Chinese beef market, even though it's a lucrative and profitable one, has to be part the long term strategy."
President of the Australia China Business Council Jenny Chan said as the China Australia free trade agreement began in 2015, the total value of Australian exports was only US$4.8 billion and by the end of 2022 it was US$8.6b.
"No other country can give Australia that opportunity," she said.
"There are two things we can take from these figures. One, the Chinese market is huge and there is a growing demand. By the end of 2035 the Chinese middle class will have doubled in size.
"Second, Chinese people are increasingly recognising the value of Australian produce. Confidence in Australian food safety is huge."
Those two points made the potential for Australian red meat in China incredible, she said.
Tomorrow: Read in-depth analysis on this topic from Mr Ferguson.
