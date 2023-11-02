Farm Online
PM China visit has beef hoping for shift on suspended plants

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
November 2 2023 - 3:30pm
Stan Grant hosts a conversation on China and red meat exports at the AMIC conference in Queensland. Panelists were Jenny Chan, Doug Ferguson, Saul Eslake and Peter Hartcher.
Hopes are high that beef will be the next cab off the rank for a warmer reception from China on the back of the Prime Minister's visit on Saturday.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

