Five years after its launch during the depths of drought, the suitability and effectiveness of the farm sector's discount finance lender, Regional Investment Corporation, is in the spotlight.
Farmers, mainstream bankers, financial counsellors and agribusinesses are among those being asked to provide feedback on the suitability of RIC's loan products and its service delivery as part of an independent review.
Former National Farmers Federation chief executive officer and Murray Darling Basin Commission CEO, Wendy Craik, will lead the statutory review.
The review, which was locked in back when the federal government's Regional Investment Corporation Act was introduced to parliament by the Liberal-National coalition in 2018, will provide Canberra with the chance to take stock of how RIC and the current Labor government can better serve the agribusinesses sector.
The investigation's terms of reference include "considering the case for supporting RIC's (agricultural) customer base with publicly-funded concessional finance".
Given the nickname, the Barnaby Bank, when it first opened for business after being championed by former Primary Industries Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce, RIC's 10-year concessional loans are funded by federal treasury appropriations.
Interest rates on drought support and farm investment project borrowings are set every six months, based on an averaged federal government bond rate.
RIC's current concessional rate is 4.52pc, with its approximately 3000 borrowers repaying an interest-only component for the first five years of their loan term.
Since July 2018 RIC has paid out about $3.2 billion, including already approving about $55 million of the $218m it budgeted to lend this financial year.
The independent review will make recommendations on RIC's governance arrangements and activities beyond June 2026.
Dr Craik's report will go to Primary Industries Minister, Murray Watt, in June next year.
"It's a timely chance for stakeholders to make some forward thinking suggestions about RIC services and comment on their relationship with us- John Howard, Regional Investment Corporation
RIC CEO, John Howard, said news of a review was "well and truly on our radar".
"It provides a timely chance for stakeholders to make some forward thinking suggestions about RIC services and comment on their relationship with us," he said.
He said current 10-year loan arrangements to customers were not at threat because of the review and funding appropriations from Canberra for new loans were currently locked in until the end of 2025-26.
RIC had seen an uplift in potential customer inquiries about some of its loan options as factors such as drying seasonal conditions, depressed livestock commodity markets and rising interest rates prompted farmers to think about prevailing financial pressures.
The activity uptick followed a fall in overall approvals last financial year, when only about $133m in new loans were made available to 140 customers.
That compared to 180 loans approved in 2021-22 valued at $186m, 135 of which were drought loans worth $153.4m.
Last financial year demand for drought loans, to help farmers recover from, manage or prepare for drought events, shrank to approvals worth just $29m, with unusually wet seasonal conditions more front of mind for many producers.
One of the stronger inquiry areas was for RIC's AgriStarter Loan to assist first time farmers or farm succession strategies, which subsequently saw 56 approvals totalling $45.3m in 2022-23 - well up from the $19m lent the year before.
Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries assistant secretary, Andrew O'Sullivan, said the review would enable the government to examine the best possible methods for managing the RIC into the future.
He said with more than $4b in concessional loans to farm and farm-related small businesses currently made available via RIC it was important this money was spent wisely to improve the long-term strength, resilience and profitability of Australian agribusiness.
The terms of reference also include opportunities to support greater engagement and inclusion of First Nations people in agriculture, including projects led by Aboriginal operators.
Last financial year, more than half of the almost 300 loan applications received by RIC were rejected.
Reasons ranged from applicants being assessed as unable to repay a loan or meet security requirements, through to being too viable to need concessional loan help from the government, or because intending borrowers did not follow up their initial application.
