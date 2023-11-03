Farm Online
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
November 3 2023
Elders buys new agency group. File photo.
Elders buys new agency group. File photo.

Elders buys Vic agent

Farm services company, Elders, has added the south western Victorian Charles Stewart Group livestock and real estate agency business to its fold.

