A well established poultry farm north of Adelaide with room for more than half a million chickens is for sale for around $16.5 million.
The Double B Farm has been listed for sale by Dawn Buckby and Robert Blott about 110km north of the city.
Doule B Farm comes with an existing grower's agreement to one of Australia's largest processors.
The farm has 12 fully operational broiler sheds and a total placement capacity of 535,000 birds.
CBRE's John Harrison, Phil Schell and Angus Bills are offering the farm through an expressions of interest campaign closing on December 7.
Improvements include a manager's residence, worker's cottage, workshop with office amenities, a generator shed and general-purpose storage shedding.
The property is connected to mains water and power is is provided from both mains connection and two onsite solar farms.
"With the current requirements for lean protein likely to drive demand, this is an exciting opportunity for both high-net-worth investors and existing poultry participants," CBRE's John Harrison said.
"Economists are predicting consumer trends to further support increased poultry consumption given chicken is currently the cheapest meat protein available to Australian consumers and the most consumed compared with other meats."
Mr Harrison said large-scale, contracted broiler farms rarely come to market.
"The asset has been well developed by the current owners and is ideally located in terms of access, staff labour and distance to nearby processing facilities, which are all critical factors to consider with poultry assets."
Australia produced about 1,367,000 tonnes of chicken meat last financial year with a consumption per capita of 50.1kg per year, the agents said.
They said it is estimated about 68 per cent of Australians eat chicken meat as part of a meal twice a week with the expectation consumption will maintain its growth trajectory.
For more information contact the agents from CBRE, John Harrison on 0404 335267 and Phil Schell on 0418 809849.
