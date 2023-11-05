Farm Online
Broiler operation with room for more than half a million birds selling for around $16.5m

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
November 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
The broiler farm is located 110km north of Adelaide. Pictures from CBRE
A well established poultry farm north of Adelaide with room for more than half a million chickens is for sale for around $16.5 million.

