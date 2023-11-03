Australia has feral goats in its sights.
The latest plan of attack includes a trial of new baits and the possible use of drones and thermal cameras for aerial culling.
The plan also considers the use of dingoes "in very specific situations" for feral goat control.
There is currently no bait registered for controlling unmanaged goats in Australia.
The federal government this week added feral goats to "its war" on invasive species.
Goats were introduced to Australia by the First Fleet in 1788 and today number in their millions across every state and territory - ranging across an estimated area of two million square kilometres.
Their destruction is often a contentious issue as they have proved to be a handy source of income for many outback pastoralists but their sheer numbers and biosecurity danger trumps their worth.
It's been estimated that there are more than 5.8 million feral goats in NSW alone.
Last year Victoria processed 56 per cent of Australia's 1.7 million goats for meat exports with Queensland (27pc), South Australia (14pc), NSW (2pc) and Western Australia (1pc) the other states which processed goat meat in 2022.
The government said goats are a threat to the survival of 128 threatened native plant and animal species.
Already the government plan has attracted critics over a lack of funding.
The Invasive Species Council welcomed the announcement but said the government had now released a feral deer plan and a feral cat plan as well as this latest feral goat plan and made strong statements on the need for urgent action on feral horses.
"This is very welcome and important, but in order to make a real difference on the ground the government needs to back up their words with significant new money so that these plans can be implemented," the council's conservation and biosecurity analyst Lyall Grieve said.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said the feral goat plan also recommends better data and monitoring and research into the impact of goats on the environment.
Public consultation on the draft plan is open until February 7.
"Invasive species are one of the most serious threats to native plants and animals across Australia," Ms Plibersek said.
"Cats, horses, yellow crazy ants, and now goats - we have to deal with each of these threats to give our native species the best chance of survival."
The Invasive Species Council agreed feral goats had a "huge environmental impact" saying feral goats are one of the worst invasive species in Australia.
"They stop regeneration of bushland, overgraze, outcompete native animals, erode our soils and stream banks and reduce carbon storage in the landscape," council analyst Lyall Grieve said.
"This is an important plan which outlines some ambitious objectives that if funded, prioritised and implemented fully will go some way to reduce the impacts of goats on our environment.
"The plan does not resolve the ongoing conflict between the huge environmental impact of feral goats and the commercial drive that keeps their numbers high in western NSW.
"Ever since feral goat harvesting was actively promoted by government programs in western NSW, their numbers have exploded."
