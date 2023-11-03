Giant dairy multinational Saputo is shutting another of its factories in the United States.
The Canadian-based company announced on November 2 it intended to close its Lancaster, Wisconsin, facility.
It had previously announced the closure of another factory in Wisconsin at Belmont.
Production from both the factories will move to a recently converted manufacturing facility at Reedsburg, Wisconsin.
The closures will be completed by March 2024.
About 100 staff will be affected by the latest closure.
The company said impacted employees would be offered the opportunity to relocate to other Saputo facilities.
If no positions were available, they would be provided with severance and outplacement support.
Saputo chair, president and chief executive officer Lino Saputo said the closure was in line with the company's global strategic plan.
It would "increase operational efficiency and capacity utilisation" and improve the "cost structure" in the company's US operation.
"The start-up of our Reedsburg facility marks another milestone on our journey to strengthen the competitiveness and the long-term performance of our USA cheese network," he said.
Saputo is the world's 10th largest dairy processor.
The company has also been consolidating at its manufacturing footprint in Australia, closing a factory at Maffra, Victoria, earlier this year.
