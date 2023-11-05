As producers look to make a call on what stock to sell and what to retain and feed heading into the dry period, experienced advisors say destocking costs and benefits right now are vastly different across the country.
They also make the point that every drought is different so what may have worked last time might not necessarily be a good strategy this time.
Southern NSW advisor Phil Graham, Graham Advisory at Yass, outlined the key challenges facing producers at present at a webinar hosted by the Local Land Services.
With 45 years in front line advisory work in the livestock business under his belt, this is the seventh drought Mr Graham has experienced.
He says it's the first time he's ever seen producers react so early and take all the noise they were hearing onboard to the point where, for some, it has started clouding decisions.
"We've been hammered with the word El Nino and it's really had an impact," he said.
"But states and regions are split in terms of the season they're having, so when it comes to seasonal forecasts it's very important to look at the whole box and dice and not just the heading."
While November to January rainfall is likely to be below median for much of Australia, the exception is most of NSW, south west Queensland, eastern Victoria and a few other areas.
The current situation is for December the vast bulk of NSW is back to a 50:50 call in terms of rainfall.
"In reality, the November to January outlook for many livestock-producing regions is not as bad as what is being said," Mr Graham said.
Much of the hard and heavy fall in the cattle market has been attributed to producers offloading early ahead of drought.
Mr Graham said another element that had played into that was that the good run of seasons and good prices encouraged many to expand, which often involved buying more land.
That increased debt levels and then interest rates shot up. Then livestock prices plummeted.
"That put people under pressure and some have had to sell stock simply to meet interest repayments," Mr Graham said.
"That was another sleeper in the mix contributing to why producers reacted differently this time."
If you look at the troughs in livestock market cycles, the big drops are always followed by substantial rises. The question is how long the market stays in the trough.
"At some point you have to put a mark in the sand and say 'this is what I think the market will do' if you are feeding livestock," Mr Graham said.
In a nutshell, it comes down to working out the costs of feeding and keeping the animal and weighing that against the potential income and the cost to replace.
For example, a Merino weaner on November 1 worth $20 would cost $35 to feed for five months to take from 22 kilograms to 30kg. The cost to keep (animal health and shearing cost) is at $15. The wool income could be put down at $40.
So that might suggest selling, but you need to factor in what you will buy in at.
"If you expect the replacement weaned lamb to cost less than $32.33 five months down the track, then sell now and don't feed," Mr Graham explained.
"If you don't think you can buy for that, the cost of feeding might be the lesser of two evils."
An early weaned calf at six months example would be: Value of calf now $200; cost of feeding to take from 150kg to 270kg $317; costs to keep $20.
So if you expect replacement calves to cost less than $558 in five months then it would be a better option to sell.
"It's the concept that is important here, not the exact number - you put the right figures for where you are in," Mr Graham said.
"Base your decision on hard facts, not something that has been passed down through five sets of hands - whether it's about the seasonal forecast or market projections."
Another key piece of advice he offered was don't treat your bank as an enemy.
"The worst situation is where the bank comes in and the overdraft is at a level where they say no more," Mr Graham said.
"Work out the amount to feed and the cost and explain that to your bank. If they understand the plan, there is a good chance they will support it."
Tables have been created to quickly work out the quantity of supplements required for a planned feeding period, across various livestock categories.
Early weaned calves and Merino and crossbred ewes and lambs are also available but here we present the table for tonnes of supplement needed to feed 100 cows at two stages of pregnancy - 120 and 200 days - for one week. The metabolisable energy of the grain is 12.5 and the hay 9.
It shows, for example, that 4.89t of hay, 9.78t of silage and 4.21t of grain and hay are required per week for 100 at 120 days pregnant.
Mr Graham said variation in feed quality, mainly ME, in droughts could have an impact on the quantities that need to be fed to achieve a set level of animal performance.
"Look at the difference in the amount fed between 12.5 ME and 11 ME. ME values above 12.5 will lower the quantity required. It pays to buy on a feed test or get your own products tested. "Waiting six weeks to see that the stock are not performing is a costly exercise, when compared to the cost of a feed test."
