Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Ella Credlin and Bruce Officer appointed to WestVic Dairy board

November 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ella Credlin on farm in south-west Victoria. Picture supplied
Ella Credlin on farm in south-west Victoria. Picture supplied

A new WestVic Dairy board member wants to help promote the industry to a new generation of farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.