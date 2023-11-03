A new WestVic Dairy board member wants to help promote the industry to a new generation of farmers.
Ecklin South dairy farmer Ella Credlin, whose appointment was announced at WestVic Dairy's annual general meeting on October 17, said she wanted to give back to the industry.
"It's important to me to give back to the industry and it's an opportunity to be a part of the decision making in our region," she said.
Ms Credlin is particularly passionate about educating the next generation on career pathways and opportunities for equity growth and ownership.
"I'm excited about the large number of young farmers in the southwest who are so engaged - there is a real enthusiasm about dairy and a drive to learn from others and have a career pathway in the industry."
Ms Credlin, who is also an agribusiness banker, and her husband Jed own and operate several farms in Ecklin South milking about 1500 cows.
Zoetis senior sales representative Bruce Officer has also joined the board in the role of associate director.
He has significant agricultural business experience with supply companies to the dairy industry.
He grew up on a non-dairy farm in south-west Victoria and became involved and passionate about the dairy industry through his work.
"It's an industry full of opportunity," he said.
"Dairy farming in the region is interesting, vibrant, and fast-moving with a lot of new technology.
"I would like to support farmers in the region to enhance all aspects of their farm business."
Allansford, Vic, farmer Brendan Rea was elected chair of WestVic Dairy at a board meeting held immediately after the AGM.
Bessiebelle, Vic, farmer Will McDonald was elected vice-chair while agribusiness banker Rhonda Henry will continue as treasurer after her reappointment to the board.
Brad Collins has retired from the board, while Jacqui Suares stepped down as chair and remains a director.
Mr Rea thanked Mr Collins for his positive contributions to the board over his three years as director and Mrs Suares for her leadership during her time as chair.
