Dairy campaign helps highlight industry's sustainability commitments

From April to July 2023, the latest Dairy Matters campaign - 'Our Dairy Promise' - was back in market across television, audio, digital advertising and search, online video, social media and influencers.
The campaign aims to build community trust by sharing the industry's sustainability commitments, targets and the actions being taken, and addressing dairy topics the community want to know more about.
This phase of the campaign targeted younger adults who are socially conscious about their food choices.
Consumer insights indicate that this group are increasingly not paying attention to their dairy intake and are more likely to be questioning dairy in their diet due to health concerns such as digestion and bloating, as well as environmental sustainability - in particular, greenhouse gas emissions and waste.
The campaign messages reinforced the industry's sustainability commitments as well as actions and targets relating to reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity and reducing waste through recyclable packaging.
Through a content partnership with BBC Futures, Dairy Australia developed a series of articles including 'How technology has shaped Australian dairy farming' and 'Cream of the crop - what makes Australian dairy so special', demonstrating actions farmers and manufacturers are taking towards a more sustainable future.
To address key health concerns, the campaign communicated the positive role dairy plays in promoting digestive health, highlighting the range of products available to suit various health needs and demonstrated the natural nutrition dairy provides.
Dairy Australia also partnered with BBC Futures on an article, '10 things you may not know about milk and dairy', which provided evidence-based content on dairy's health benefits such as rehydration and muscle recovery, dental and hearth health and weight maintenance.
To further engage with the audience, the You Ask, We Answer website was leveraged to demonstrate transparency and answer community questions about dairy via social media.
A carefully selected group of social media influencers were briefed to directly engage with their audiences and encourage conversation around dairy through their channels.
Influencers developed videos inviting their followers to ask questions about dairy in the style of the You Ask, We Answer platform, and after consultation with Dairy Australia's subject matter experts, return back to the audience with the answer.
Consumer tracking showed the campaign was effective in reaching the target audience and impacting their perceptions.
Recognition of the campaign increased to 35 per cent, up by 11pc cent from the first phase, with TV contributing the most to overall reach, followed by digital advertising and audio.
After seeing the campaign, the target audience reported feeling positive about the dairy industry (80pc) and dairy products (76pc) and having more favourable perceptions of the dairy industry.
Figure 1 demonstrates the difference in perceptions between those who saw the campaign (recognisers) and those who didn't (non-recognisers).
More than two in three people who saw the campaign took action, including seeking out Australian-made dairy foods and searching for more information on our website.
Overall community trust was further increased to 75pc up from 68pc in 2018, when Dairy Matters was first launched.
A third phase of the campaign is in development for delivery in the coming months.
For more information, visit dairymatters.com.au.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email inbox twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.