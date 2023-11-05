Dairy campaign helps highlight industry's sustainability commitments

Farm Online
Our Dairy Promise campaign helps change consumer perceptions

By Dairy Australia
November 6 2023 - 10:00am
From April to July 2023, the latest Dairy Matters campaign - 'Our Dairy Promise' - was back in market across television, audio, digital advertising and search, online video, social media and influencers.

