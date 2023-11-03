Outstanding Scone district property Invermien Stud sold

One of Scone district's best properties has sold following an expression of interest campaign conducted by Inglis Rural Property.
Offered by Duncan and Jill Macintyre, Invermien Stud was bought by the Altomonte family, Corumbene Stud, Dunedoo, one of NSW's most successful Thoroughbred operations.
The sale price has not been disclosed.
Inglis Rural Property chief executive officer Sam Triggs the sales campaign was a good litmus test for Scone rural property market.
"Invermien offered outstanding irrigation flats and well-drained low slopes, ideal for horses, along with significant irrigation entitlements and an impressive federation homestead and associated outbuildings," Mr Triggs said.
"Demand for high quality studs in the Hunter Valley is reflective of the general Thoroughbred market with quality being the key.
"We are seeing this trend across the broader rural property market with well positioned, high quality assets, attracting strong interest."
Invermien has a 5.5km frontage to the Kingdon Ponds, the Pastons and Middle Brook creeks plus an 803 megalitre water licence.
The property features an iconic six bedroom colonial style homestead and courthouse (circa 1825).
Invermien was the location of the first settled cottage of the region along with the original courthouse and jail/coach house of Scone.
Other improvements include a three bedroom manager's cottage, a two bedroom cottage, two stables, hayshed, machinery shed, workshop, storage shed and steel cattle yards.
