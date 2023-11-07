Farm Online
Home/News

Eden lifestyle complete with income producing macadamia orchard

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated November 7 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Eden is an outstanding 14 hectare Sunshine Coast hinterland lifestyle opportunity complete with an income producing macadamia orchard. Picture supplied
Eden is an outstanding 14 hectare Sunshine Coast hinterland lifestyle opportunity complete with an income producing macadamia orchard. Picture supplied

Eden is an outstanding 14 hectare (36 acre) Sunshine Coast hinterland lifestyle opportunity complete with an income producing macadamia orchard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.