Pulse disease burden plummets year on year following dry spring

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
November 3 2023 - 2:34pm
Chloe Findlay, research scientist with Agriculture Victoria, says disease burdens in pulse crops have been much lower this year than last year. Photo by Gregor Heard.
Chloe Findlay, research scientist with Agriculture Victoria, says disease burdens in pulse crops have been much lower this year than last year. Photo by Gregor Heard.

Fungal disease levels dropped dramatically in pulse crops across the country this season after a dry spring meant conditions were not conducive to disease spread.

