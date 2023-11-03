Fungal disease levels dropped dramatically in pulse crops across the country this season after a dry spring meant conditions were not conducive to disease spread.
The 2022-23 season, with a record wet spring, was widely regarded to be one of the worst years on record for fungal disease in pulse crops, with diseases such as ascochyta blight, botrytis grey mould and chocolate spot especially damaging.
Even with multiple applications of fungicide farmers were not able to keep disease in check, causing substantial yield loss and even crop failure in extreme cases.
Given the high levels of carry-over inoculum there was concern about a tough year for disease this season but pulse pathologists said the dry spring kept things in check.
"It has been a quiet year for pulse pathologists, especially after last year, but that is probably something growers are happy to see," said Agriculture Victoria pulse pathologist Josh Fanning at the recent Southern Pulse Agronomy field day near Horsham in Victoria's Wimmera.
"Last year the conditions were near ideal for the spread of disease, but this year we have had well below average rainfall in spring, which is when the diseases start to get going, so that has kept things in check," Dr Fanning said.
Dr Fanning's colleague, research scientist Chloe Findlay said there had been observations of disease early in the growing season but as the season went on it became less pronounced due primarily to the lack of moisture.
"We were spotting infections through the autumn and early winter but the conditions were not favourable for diseases to spread," Ms Findlay said.
Dr Fanning said it was good to see varieties across key pulse crops in the Wimmera such as lentils and faba beans holding up to disease loads.
"Last year we saw a real hit in disease ratings, varieties previously rated as resistant or moderately resistant had to be downgraded to susceptible but in these years of lower disease pressure, which is probably more indicative of a normal spring in the region, the crops were able to cope."
Dr Fanning said in terms of agronomic practice there were several trial results that provided interesting findings.
"We have found the spread of diseases such as ascochyta and botrytis appears to be slower in paddocks of standing stubble than where stubbles have been burnt or slashed," he said.
"Trials through 2020 and 2021 showed significant reductions in yield loss to these diseases in faba beans, chickpeas and lentils."
