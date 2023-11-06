Cherry Creek orchards expecting $40m in sale, leaseback deal

Offers of more than $40 million are expected in a sale and leaseback deal for Organic Brothers Farms Pty Ltd's 674 hectare (1665 acre) Cherry Creek Estate Orchards in Queensland's South Burnett region.
The aggregation located in the Cherry Creek district close to Nanango features a large scale avocado orchard with about 246ha of mature tree and 20ha of juvenile trees.
Farm production is forecast to increase to 2.39 million kilograms by 2028.
An additional 94ha area has been earmarked for future expansion.
The property also has about 13ha of macadamia trees and 2ha developed for ginger.
The balance of the property in 10 titles is used to run cattle.
Marketing John Harrison, CBRE, said Cherry Creek Estate Orchards was a business with scale, with the avocado plantings offering a mixed age profile with significant development and expansion upside.
"This sale and leaseback offering presents a unique and advantageous opportunity for investors," Mr Harrison said.
"The asset offers a stable income stream, diversification, environmental benefits, and access to a healthy commodity.
"As the demand for avocados and avocado oil continues to rise, the long-term growth potential for Cherry Creek Estate Orchard is promising."
Cherry Creek Estate Orchards was founded by two brothers and a group of friends who served together in the Australian Defence Force stationed in Iraq, East Timor and Afghanistan.
The group has recently developed Australia's only commercial avocado oil processing plant, making Organic Brothers Farms a major Australian avocado oil processor.
For those seeking to combine an agricultural real estate investment, with a long-term strategic partner dedicated to health and sustainability, Cherry Creek Estate Orchard should be strongly considered, Mr Harrison said.
The aggregation is being offered with an initial 10 year lease, with two 10 year options.
Contact John Harrison, 0404 335 267, or Edward O'Dwyer. 0409 160 576, CBRE.
