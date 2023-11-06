Farm Online
Abattoir vets, meat inspectors caught up in CPSU strikes

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
Updated November 6 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:00am
Fears are that abattoir vets and meat inspectors will strike this week, forcing plants to shut down for hours. Picture via Shutterstock.
Beef processing plants face having to shut down for hours this week if government-employed meat inspectors and veterinarians join their public sector union colleagues in strikes.

