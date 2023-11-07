Positive news on rainfall

While a positive IOD and El Nino correlates strongly with below average rainfall, warm SSTs around the country traditionally correlate with above average rainfall. The result is that while this spring has been very dry, the long-term trends for eastern Australia are likely to change with a higher potential for rainfall to occur especially along the east coast, with an expectation of a gradual moisture return to occur during November and December. Although above average rainfall is not expected, closer to average rainfall is expected to become an increased chance over the coming months.