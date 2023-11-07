Farm Online
Rainfall deficiencies expected to reverse in coming weeks

By Don White, Weatherwatch
November 8 2023 - 10:00am
Positive news on rainfall
There might be an El Nino in the Pacific Ocean and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole to the west, but sea surface temperatures around Australia remain unexpectedly warm. So, although the broadscale climatic patterns continue to favour above average temperatures and below average rainfall, there are some indications that rainfall deficiencies will begin to reverse in the coming weeks and months.

