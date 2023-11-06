Farm Online
Home/Beef

Low livestock prices 'a case of the market operating': Watt

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
November 6 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is frustration in the general community around the gap between retail beef prices and what farmers are receiving. Picture via Shutterstock.
There is frustration in the general community around the gap between retail beef prices and what farmers are receiving. Picture via Shutterstock.

The discrepancy between supermarket beef prices and what producers are receiving for their cattle has not escaped the federal government but Agriculture Minister Murray Watt says there will be 'no rash decisions to change laws' to address it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.