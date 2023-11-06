The discrepancy between supermarket beef prices and what producers are receiving for their cattle has not escaped the federal government but Agriculture Minister Murray Watt says there will be 'no rash decisions to change laws' to address it.
"We have no plans for major government intervention into what is fundamentally a market dynamic," he told hundreds of red meat processors at the 2023 Australian Meat Industry Council conference.
He acknowledged low livestock prices were really hurting farmers at the moment but said the period of record high cattle prices had also threatened processor viability.
"As strong as the pressure is on us to do something about livestock prices, we recognise fundamentally this is a case of the market operating," he said.
There was, however, a case for improving transparency "so that no matter where you sit in the value chain you are able to understand the conditions of trade and the terms of commercial dealings," Mr Watt said.
"I've had enough reports from all parts of the supply chain to say there are improvements that can be made there," he said.
That was exactly what would be considered in the government's recently-announced review into the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct, he said.
The review would examine the level of transparency in the dealings between retailers, wholesalers and suppliers.
"Farmers, consumers, processors and retailers all have an interest in fair prices and fair commercial dealings," Mr Watt said.
"While we are beginning to see meat prices fall at the supermarket, consumers are understandably asking why there is such a discrepancy between the prices they are paying and those that farmers are receiving."
He referred to frustration within the wider community at the situation and said he'd like to see "some reduction in that differential going forward".
"Importantly, supermarkets don't have to wait until that review is finalised to do the right thing," he said.
AMIC chief executive officer Patrick Hutchinson said there was certainly concern in the processing sector about calls for senate inquiries into livestock prices.
"Our sector needs surety that when times are tough for the people we buy livestock from, we are not turned on yet again," he said.
"Processors have been hammered when they are making money, almost as if they shouldn't be.
"Yet over the past three years when processors have been losing up to $300 per animal, there were no calls for senate inquiries into livestock prices.
"The rhetoric has changed a bit in that it's targeting supermarkets more but processors are still being dragged into it."
Mr Watt acknowledged processors were working extra hard to take as many cattle, pork, lamb and sheep as possible at the moment.
"Meat & Livestock Australia recently reported that September was the second highest month on record for the export of lamb and mutton, with nearly 48,000 tonnes heading overseas," he said.
