New acquisition, tractor honour major news for CNH industrial

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
November 6 2023 - 2:30pm
The SiteMetrix tool developed by Hemisphere GNSS. Hemisphere has been purchased by CNH Industrial. Picture supplied
Global farm machinery giant CNH Industrial has completed its purchase of Hemisphere GNSS, boosting its guidance and connectivity tech capabilities.

