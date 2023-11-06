Global farm machinery giant CNH Industrial has completed its purchase of Hemisphere GNSS, boosting its guidance and connectivity tech capabilities.
Hemisphere GNSS is the parent company of leading agricultural guidance system manufacturers Outback Guidance, which has a focus on tractor guidance, mapping and precision spraying.
The purchase was completed for a total consideration of US $175 million.
CNH Industrial has been making a significant push into autonomous ag, with the company acquiring Raven Industries, a US-based leader in precision agriculture and autonomous machinery, for US $2.1b in 2021.
Chief digital and information officer Marc Kermisch said the acquisition solidified CNH's in-house precision, automation and autonomy technology, enabling them to continue breaking new ground for the agriculture and construction industries.
"It furthers our vertical integration efforts to deliver cutting-edge core technologies to our customers' fleets for top performance, combined with a smooth and seamless user experience," he said.
"With Hemisphere's expertise and network, we are accelerating our strategic plan to attain leadership in automation technology, expedite delivery of a fully autonomous farming cycle, and extend and enhance automation and autonomy across a broad range of agriculture and construction applications."
Mr Kermisch said the development strengthened CNH Industrial's position as a leading technology provider for agriculture and construction
"Bringing Hemisphere's talent and resources into CNH Industrial reflects the energy and momentum of our investments in tech innovation," he said.
"From 2024 onwards, we will bring notable value to customers through significant advancements in our journey from automating certain tasks to fully autonomous operation."
Mr Kermisch said CNH Industrial was devoted to customer-inspired innovation.
"We are making farming and building easier, more productive, and more sustainable by giving our customers smart machinery that helps them make informed decisions," he said.
Melody Labinsky, ANZ PLM product manager for CNH Industrial subsidiary New Holland, said Australian farmers would see benefits from the acquisition, with the addition to the company's tech stack leading to better integration solutions for their customers.
In other New Holland news, the company's T7 Methane Power LNG prototype tractor has just received a major honour, receiving a special mention in TIME's Best Invention List for 2023.
The list features 50 inventions nominated for their significant impact.
The T7 Methane Power LNG is the world's first tractor to be powered by liquefied natural gas generated from methane.
It forms a key part of New Holland's Carbon Neutral Farming strategy and can be powered by liquefied biomethane sourced from livestock manure and slurry, delivering better than carbon-zero operation.
The solution integrates with the approach proposed by Bennamann, the UK-based start-up partnering with New Holland, that focuses on innovation around the collection, processing and storage of fugitive methane, with the aim of unlocking circular economy benefits for customers and delivering a local, clean energy revolution.
It could be commercially released as early as 2026.
