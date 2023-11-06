John Deere executives outlined their commitment towards supporting Australia's farm sector to reach the National Farmers' Federation's goal of $100 billion in farm gate output by 2030 at the peak body's national conference in Canberra recently.
Global senior vice president of agriculture and turf sales and marketing, David Gilmore, and managing director Australia and New Zealand, Luke Chandler, shared the stage on day one of the event to discuss the company's global vision of having the most productive, profitable and sustainable customers in the world.
Visting Australia from the United States, Mr Gilmore said unlocking value for customers was John Deere's priority and the primary driver of the company's strategy and operating model.
"In 2020, we re-organised our company and introduced our Smart Industrial Strategy - enabling us to better serve our customers and more closely align to what they do every day," Mr Gilmore said.
"Organising our company around three key pillars of production systems, technology stack and lifecycle solutions, has driven more focus on the challenges our customers face and delivered greater clarity into prioritising how we can provide optimal benefits to address these issues."
Automation enables productivity outcomes for farmers
Mr Gilmore said access to skilled labour was one of the challenges proving most demanding to farmers both in Australia and across the globe, and one John Deere was prioritising through its industry leading work in automation.
"Last year John Deere launched its first driverless tractors in North America and we are now seeing them performing tillage in fields across the United States," he said.
"We are planning to expand this capability to other steps within the production cycle such as planting, spraying, and harvest, which means machines can run non-stop for days at a time, enabling additional productivity opportunities.
"Autonomy frees up the time an operator would normally spend in the cab of a tractor, combine, or sprayer, allowing them to spend more time making strategic decisions that will benefit their operation."
Enhanced satellite communication to improve connectivity
Connectivity is essential to the adoption of automation and Mr Gilmore said while he recognised the challenge this poses in some parts of Australia, he strongly encouraged farmers to seek alternative solutions if needed and not miss out on the enormous gains in productivity autonomy is poised to deliver.
"As a company, we are trying to solve this challenge globally," he said.
"Late last year, we issued a request for proposal seeking a strategic partner to enhance the satellite communication connecting our fleet of intelligent machines.
"Enhanced connectivity will unlock significant opportunities in agriculture and enable farmers to take advantage of these innovative technologies that rely on real-time information and communication."
Australia - a benchmark for product development
Australia continues to be a strong region of focus for John Deere globally due to its unique operating conditions and the agriculture industry's appetite for technology.
"Australian farmers are key exporters," Mr Gilmore said.
"They don't have the same safety nets farmers have in other countries and they farm in harsh growing conditions.
"These are drivers for efficiency, and therefore faster adoption of technology, so farmers can remain competitive in export markets. We know if it works in Australia, it will work globally!
"Because of this, we have developed several prototypes here including, arguably our best known, the round bale cotton picker, which when released saw rapid adoption not only in Australia but around the world.
"It's had a huge impact, increasing productivity for farmers by offering a solution that helps address the limited availability of labour.
"Several steps in the harvesting process have been incorporated into the cotton picker, which has also been designed to deliver harvest-time cost savings for wrap and hauling, fuel, and picking."
Australia leading global sustainability in farming systems
Mr Gilmore said factors like water scarcity had also led Australian growers to be leaders of global sustainability in farming systems.
"Australian growers demonstrate best practice of production systems - growing more with less, focused on producing more per drop of water, which has led to global best practice on soil management techniques," he said.
"Sustainability is integral to John Deere's operating model as we strive to develop technology that has real purpose and impact and we have several customer focused-sustainability goals to target the reduction of chemical use and help our customers do more with less inputs and less fuel.
"These include improving nitrogen efficiency by 20 per cent, increasing crop protection efficiency by 20pc, and reducing customer CO2 emissions by 15pc.
"Our See & Spray Select technology, for example, has an integrated camera technology that rapidly detects green plants within fallow ground and automatically triggers an application to those plants.
"In doing so, it achieves a similar hit rate to traditional broadcast spraying but uses, on average, 77pc less herbicides."
Continuing the strong connection with dealerships and growers Mr Gilmore's weeklong visit also included a program of meetings with dealerships, customers and employees at the company's Australian and New Zealand headquarters in Brisbane.
"I feel very privileged to have travelled around the countryside, meet people on the ground at broadacre cropping and livestock farms, as well as talking with representatives from John Deere dealerships," Mr Gilmore said.
"It's always a pleasure to get boots on the ground and have genuine conversations with farmers about the sector and understand how we can continue to evolve our equipment to help them achieve the important role of feeding and clothing the growing global population.
"Dealerships are the coal face of the John Deere brand and together, we are fully committed to helping Australian farmers do more with less to sustain this great planet and their business operations for years to come."
