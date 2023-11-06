Farm Online
Home/Beef

DAFF's Chris Parker to take on CEO at Cattle Australia

Updated November 6 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Chris Parker will be the new chief executive officer at Cattle Australia.
Dr Chris Parker will be the new chief executive officer at Cattle Australia.

Dr Chris Parker has been announced the new chief executive officer of the peak body for grassfed cattle producers, Cattle Australia, effective from November 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.