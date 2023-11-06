Dr Chris Parker has been announced the new chief executive officer of the peak body for grassfed cattle producers, Cattle Australia, effective from November 15.
His most recent role as first assistant secretary Biosecurity Animal Division and national animal disease preparedness coordinator within the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry has made him well-known in the cattle industry.
Dr Parker was raised and educated in Western Australia and graduated from Murdoch University with a Bachelor of Veterinary Science.
He commenced work in private veterinary practice in the south east of South Australia, before owning and operating a livestock grazing and farming property in the mid north of the state.
During this time, Dr Parker was highly engaged in the livestock industry as chairman of the South Australian Farmers Federation Livestock Section.
Today, outside of his external roles, he operates a small grazing enterprise near Murrumbateman in New South Wales.
During his career at DAFF, Dr Parker's work included key leadership roles with great relevance to Australian grassfed beef production, including:
Cattle Australia chair, David Foote, said Dr Parker's experience would bring extensive knowledge and experience that would benefit CA members.
"Chris is not only highly technically trained, with a deep understanding of government and policy, but is a primary producer himself, ideally positioning him to work in collaboration with our board and members to be a powerful voice representing grassfed cattle producers throughout the country," Mr Foote said.
"The Cattle Australia board also extends its gratitude to fellow director, Adam Coffey, who has led the organisation admirably over the past few months as interim CEO, while a full-time appointment was recruited."
