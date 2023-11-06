Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Toolbar makes sowing easy in any condition

Updated November 6 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The SeedMaster unit has proven itself in the northern Mallee. Picture supplied
The SeedMaster unit has proven itself in the northern Mallee. Picture supplied

For the past 15 years, Scott Gladman has managed Gleeson Farms - a large mixed cropping enterprise one hour drive from Swan Hill, in the northern Mallee region of Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.