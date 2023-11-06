A Tasmanian raw cows' milk cheese has been awarded Best Australian Cheese at the World Cheese Awards.
Bruny Island Cheese Co. took the award for its C2 cheese at the awards held at Trondheim Spektrum, Norway, on October 27-28.
The World Cheese Awards, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, are the world's largest cheese-only event.
This year 4502 cheeses from 43 countries across the globe competed.
The World Champion Cheese was Nidelven Bl, a handmade, blue-mould cheese made with pasteurised cows' milk by Gangstad Grdsysteri, from Norway.
Australia's top cheese C2 is a hard, raw cows' milk cheese made with vegetarian rennet and matured for 6-12 months.
On its website Bruny Island Cheese says of all the cheeses it makes, C2 is the one of which it is most product.
"Raw milk cheese is still a very new concept in Australia," Bruny said.
"It was the first raw milk cheese in Australia (way back in 2009) and being unpasteurised, is the purest expression of our craft.
"C2 is the sort of cheese found throughout the mountains of France and northern Italy.
"A classic cooked curd cheese made in a traditional large form.
"C2 matures for 6-12 months, during which time it develops a sweet aroma and a mildly nutty flavour.
"The rind is wiped every week to encourage the surface bacteria that provide this cheese with much of its robust integrity."
In the awards, Australian cheeses were awarded two Super Gold, one Gold, four Silver and four Bronze awards.
A second Super Gold for Australia was awarded to Section28 Artisan Cheeses for its Section28 La Saracca cheese.
The same company also won a gold for its Section28 Monforte.
For the awards each of the 4502 cheeses was tasted and assessed by a panel of leading cheese experts, including cheesemongers, journalists, retail buyers, chefs, cheese production and maturation specialists.
Judges considered factors such as the appearance of the rind and paste, the cheese's aroma, body, texture, flavour and mouthfeel.
Through the detailed blind-judging process, the entries were whittled down to 100 Super Golds, from which 16 finalists were put forward to be re-judged by an International Super Jury.
The final judging was in front of a live audience and broadcast on World Cheese TV.
"The annual pilgrimage to the World Cheese Awards never disappoints," Guild of Fine Food managing director John Farrand said.
"We've more entries than ever before, but I get more excited about the diversity in the nations represented and the breadth in style and cheesemaking techniques from across the planet.
"The judges, who are cheese experts from all over the world, were clearly impressed by the quality of the cheese and innovation shown by the cheesemakers.
"To be able to select the best of the best international cheeses is an honour and I would like to congratulate every producer that's taken home an award."
