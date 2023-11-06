Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Tocal College launches Dairy Training Centre to bridge education gap

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
November 7 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Celebrating its Foundation Day and commitment to the future of agriculture, Tocal College marked its 58th anniversary on November 3 with the opening of its new Dairy Training Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.