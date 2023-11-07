Year 8 students Andrea Sherin and Lotus Antoni from Rutherford Technology High School have won a statewide STEM competition, with their invention of biodegradable packaging for milk products.
Throughout terms two and three, the girls worked with their teacher mentor Jade Bassett on a process to use casein protein extracted from waste milk products to create a biodegradable plastic alternative for milk packaging.
The challenge for this year's Pitch for the Plant competition was to create sustainable innovations to reduce emissions in the Australian dairy industry.
Andrea and Lotus, whose team name was DairyWay, were crowned the champions for their innovative idea, which they pitched to a panel of industry judges at the Sydney Startup Hub on September 11.
Ms Bassett said the DairyWay process not only addressed sustainability but would also minimise the environmental impact of non-biodegradable plastics.
"The students have not only excelled academically but have also developed leadership skills that will serve them well in their future careers," she said.
"I am immensely proud of their accomplishments and grateful for the support that made this initiative possible."
The Rutherford team won a small cash prize for the school and a two-day technology demonstration tour of the University of New South Wales.
Three of the four finalist teams were from schools of The Hunter Academy of STEM Excellence, with the two other academy teams representing Maitland Grossmann High School, their team called MuPu.
They designed a way to harness the energy in cows' methane emissions and calm milk, which devised the use of flexible solar panels on milk trucks to help power their cooling and other energy use.
Maitland Grossmann High School's teacher mentor Emma Hearn said the program allowed for the empowerment of Year 8 girls in STEM.
"Orbispace has provided the opportunity for students to be creative and innovative beyond their normal school day," she said.
The Orbispace initiative is supported by the Department of Education, which provides funds for 50 students from public schools to take part.
Rutherford High School student Andrea who has hearing loss, said she was grateful for the opportunity.
"Being a part of The Orbispace Initiative has allowed me to prove to myself that I can be more confident in front of an audience," she said.
"It has shown me that people with hearing loss can start their own businesses regardless of circumstances."
Ms Bassett said the students' success underscores the importance of empowering the next generation of female leaders in STEM and entrepreneurship.
"Gender should never be a barrier to achievement in the world of science and technology," she said.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email inbox twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.