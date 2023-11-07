Farm Online
Rutherford students win top prize at statewide dairy challenge competition

By Staff Reporters
November 7 2023 - 6:00pm
Rutherford Technology High School's Andrea Sherin, Lotus Antoni and Jade Bassett. Picture supplied
Year 8 students Andrea Sherin and Lotus Antoni from Rutherford Technology High School have won a statewide STEM competition, with their invention of biodegradable packaging for milk products.

