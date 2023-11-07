Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Proposed reforms to Tasmanian emergency services funding face opposition

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
November 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire and Emergency Services Minister Felix Ellis is facing a wave of criticism over a proposed overhaul to the way fire services are funded. File Picture
Fire and Emergency Services Minister Felix Ellis is facing a wave of criticism over a proposed overhaul to the way fire services are funded. File Picture

The Tasmanian government appears increasingly isolated in its proposed reforms to emergency services funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.