Oats are a staple for many in Australia, with our strong Scottish heritage meaning many don't feel their day has truly started without a bowl of porridge.
However, a broader group of consumers than just porridge aficionados will be able to benefit from the health pluses of the grain, developing lines of oat noodles and oat 'rice' that will allow oat-based products to be used in a range of Asian-inspired dishes.
The Australian Export Grain Innovation Centre (AEGIC), have partnered with Western Australian based My PlantCo to distribute a range of 100 per cent whole grain oat-based foods, rich in beta-glucan and offering a superior health package than conventional noodles or rice.
AEGIC officials are hoping to see the WA-manufactured oat products on supermarket shelves in the near future under the name of My PlantCo's Real Oats subsidiary, with a view to send them to both export and domestic markets.
AEGIC executive general manager Courtney Draper said oats' sublime health package was becoming increasingly well known globally.
"Convenient and delicious products like oat noodles and oat rice are great for consumers because they make it so much easier to incorporate healthy whole grain oats into their diets," she said.
Ms Draper said the development of the new products was a result of AEGIC's research and market insight.
"This (project) started when our analysis identified strong growth in demand for Australian oats," she said.
"To capitalise on the opportunity, we invested in a dedicated oats laboratory to create innovative, value-added oat foods."
AEGIC's research was supported by the Western Australian Government through the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD). AEGIC is an initiative of the Western Australian State Government and Grains Australia.
