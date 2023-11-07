Farm Online
Home/News

Giant shed rebuilt to save Kangaroo Island's potato business after bushfires is for sale

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 8 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
A huge potato processing shed on Kangaroo Island, rebuilt after being lost in the 2020 bushfires, is up for sale.
A huge potato processing shed on Kangaroo Island, rebuilt after being lost in the 2020 bushfires, is up for sale.

If your business plans for Kangaroo Island in South Australia were being held back by a need for a massive commercial shed, here is your chance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.