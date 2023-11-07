If your business plans for Kangaroo Island in South Australia were being held back by a need for a massive commercial shed, here is your chance.
KI's biggest commercial shed has hit the market for $1.3 million and in near-new condition.
Sitting on 16 hectares (40 acres) is this enormous 15 metre by 50 metre shed and only finished two years ago to replace a business lost in the 2020 bushfires.
It is not just a steel shell but has been fully fitted out with two large cool rooms, an office and toilet block.
Until recently it has been operated as a seed potato processing factory.
The previous shed was destroyed in the devastating fires which over several weeks in late 2019 and into 2020, burned 211,474 hectares of land - almost half of the island. Two people also died..
Peter Lock's home, equipment and nearby potato crops were all destroyed by the fires which razed his shed.
Kangaroo Island is considered an ideal location for seed potatoes because its isolation and disease-free reputation.
Located in Turkey Lane, Gosse it has good transport access to KI's biggest town located about 40 minutes to the east, Kingscote.
Agents agree the island's biggest commercial shed is a rare offering.
Agents say the open-shed shed has the potential to accommodate a wide range of businesses, from agriculture to manufacturing and beyond.
The new shed has two modern (2021) 330-tonne cool rooms with their own independent, dedicated compressors, capable of holding full stores of produce at 1.5C.
The site and these cool rooms are powered by an ultra-modern and robust 3-phase solar power system incorporating 165KW of battery storage to ensure uninterrupted power supply.
The site is also mains grid-connected with an 80A three phase power supply.
There is a 12m x 6m office block complementing the property's functionality.
The property has two substantial 2x42,000-gallon rainwater tanks.
For more information contact James Wagner from Nutrien Harcourts on 0450 768161.
