Science tackles citrus virus with a vaccine-like solution

Scientists are developing a vaccine-like solution to arm Australian citrus growers with an effective way to combat the too often devastating tristeza virus.
Citrus tristeza virus can vary from no effect to 100 per cent tree death, depending on the variant.
CTV can also cause tree decline and stem-pitting, resulting in significant loss of yield and productivity.
At present, there are only limited control options.
Researchers are aiming to develop a vaccine that triggers a trees' immune response, giving trees an elevated defence system against the virus.
The $1.5 million initiative is being delivered through Hort Innovation and collaboratively led by The University of Queensland, the NSW DPI and Auscitrus.
Researchers will work with the citrus industry to gather information about different variants of the virus from across major citrus-growing regions so that an effective plant-protection solution can be developed.
University of Queensland principal research fellow Dr Andrew Geering said CTV was a highly variable virus, with many strains known to occur.
"Some strains are mild and may have no visible effect on citrus plants, while others can be severely destructive," Dr Geering said.
"Establishing a link between a particular strain of the virus and the expression of CTV has been notoriously difficult.
Establishing a link between a particular strain of the virus and the expression of citrus tristeza virus has been notoriously difficult.- Dr Andrew Geering, University of Queensland
"This research will establish which strains are the core components of CTV - that is, which strains need to be present for the disease to occur.
"Once those strains are identified, we can reverse-engineer a dead or a mild version of those strains that can be used to trigger an immune response, in a vaccine-like manner."
Hort Innovation chief executive officer Brett Fifield said biosecurity was a key priority for the citrus industry, with more than $7.8m invested in a range of programs to improve preparedness.
"Access to a CTV vaccine will be game changer for citrus growers, as they will be able to trigger their trees' immune response and elevate their defence systems against the virus."
Citrus Australia chief executive officer Nathan Hancock said CTV was difficult to manage in the field, as it was transmitted by winged aphids, which were highly mobile and rapidly spread the virus between trees.
"Even if certified virus-free nursery plants are used to establish an orchard, the trees are prone to becoming infected after planting, which is why additional measures are needed," Mr Hancock said.
According to the 2021-22 Australian Horticulture Statistics Handbook, the citrus industry produced 760,076 tonnes with a value of $910.2m.
"Virus prevention and preparedness is a matter of upmost importance to Citrus Australia and our industry, so we welcome initiatives like this," Mr Hancock said.
Hort Innovation is the not-for-profit research and development corporation for Australia's $16b horticulture industry, and current invests more than $130m into a range of biosecurity measures.
Sightings of citrus tristeza virus should be reported to the National Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881.
