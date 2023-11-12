Australian grain competitive globally

If we use ASX wheat as a guide for broader Australian price moves, the January contract fell $10 a tonne from A$395/t to A$385/t over the past week.
This largely reflected moves in the Australian dollar which rallied sharply against the United States dollar to finish the week up more than 1.5 US cents to US$0.65 at time of writing.
At current pricing levels this sharp move higher accounts for a reduction of about A$8/t in the price of Australian wheat.
ASX wheat contracts aim to represent port equivalent prices for APW1 quality wheat in eastern Australia.
If we compare the ASX prices to prices of physical grain on the international market, it indicates that ASX is currently trading at export values of Australian wheat.
For example, Australian APW1 wheat is reportedly quoted at US$280/t free-on-board ex eastern Australian ports, which is within US$5/t of the equivalent ASX wheat price when converted.
US hard red winter wheat of similar quality to Australian APW1, is reportedly quoted at US$286/t FOB ex the northwest pacific region of the US.
Given the bulk sea freight advantage Australia has into south east Asian markets, it indicates Australian grain should be very competitive relative to other export origins around the world.
But we're also in grain deficit in north eastern areas of Australia, meaning consumption will be higher than production, so prices in those areas need to trade above this level for grain to not be exported.
Australian grain prices do not need to fall to remain competitive into international and domestic markets irrespective of recent moves in currency.
Yet we are seeing advertised cash bids at local delivery sites fall across many parts of Australia.
Buyers do not need to push prices higher when growers sell grain into cash bids as they deliver their harvest.
How Australian growers sell their grain is influencing the value of their grain. Growers can offer grain for sale at a price rather than accepting cash bids and creating downward pressure on prices.
As an example, 2023/24 season BAR1 barley traded $316/t Port Giles last week when the best advertised bid on the day was reportedly $312/t.
If the grower had not offered their grain for sale at $316/t they may never have known a buyer was willing to pay that price for new season BAR1 barley.
There are plenty more examples. ASW1 wheat traded in Albany port at $400/t compared to the best bid of $362/t. Oats traded at $452/t Kwinana compared to the best bid of $436/t.
Offer and have a say in grain prices.
