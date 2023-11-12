Farm Online
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Australian grain competitive globally

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
November 12 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian grain competitive globally
Australian grain competitive globally

If we use ASX wheat as a guide for broader Australian price moves, the January contract fell $10 a tonne from A$395/t to A$385/t over the past week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.