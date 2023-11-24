Bright spots for Australia in 2022 were bioenergy and biomaterials, farm robotics and mechanisation and midstream technologies which all experienced small increases. And while the innovative food category, which includes alternative protein, experienced a 30pc YOY decline in funding, it is still the largest bringing in nearly US$100m across the year, buoyed by a US$50m round for Vow, one of the world's leading cultivated meat companies, at one of the worst times in fundraising history.