Australian agrifoodtech startups raised US$317 million in 2022, a 24.5 per cent year-on-year decline.
But, this decline was less pronounced than across the Asia-Pacific region, where investment experienced a much larger 58pc year-on-year (YoY) drop against a record-breaking 2021.
These figures come from a new report from leading agrifoodtech venture firm and research platform AgFunder, in collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Omnivore and AgriFutures Australia.
The 'Asia-Pacific AgriFoodTech Investment Report' is produced annually.
AgFunder founding partner Michael Dean said there were a number of reasons why Australia fared relatively better than its overseas counterparts, including coming off a lower investment base.
"Investment levels have been pretty low in Australia, lower than they should have been," he said.
But Mr Dean said greater collaboration is leading to a change.
"We've seen a lot of technology solutions looking for a problem, rather that really understanding what a farmer needs," he said.
"We need more of a partnership focus with farmers. Through partnership and understanding their needs, that's where we see the most benefit."
Mr Dean said with labour a common problem across all areas of agriculture, he could see automation and robotics having a lot of potential in Australian markets.
The decline in Australia was also less pronounced than the global figure where investment fell 44pc.
There were still some sizeable Series A rounds in Australia in the second half of 2022, when funding started to fall precipitously in many markets: Cultivated meat startup Vow bagged $49m in November and precision fermentation specialist Nourish Ingredients secured $29m.
Broadly across the region, downstream food delivery and restaurant startups, once the darling of the region's agrifoodtech ecosystem, fueling tens of billions of dollars of investment, are no longer so attractive to investors.
The new star of the ecosystem is upstream innovation, and a mega $73m Series B for Australian biologicals startup Loam Bio at the start of 2023 is a great example. The company which makes seed coatings that supercharge plants' ability to capture and store carbon in the soil gathered high profile investors Lowercarbon Capital and Acre Ventures.
While total funding to the farm-to-fork agrifoodtech ecosystem dropped 58pc YoY in the Asia Pacific to $6.5b in 2022 from the record-breaking $15.2b raised in 2021, investment in startups operating upstream increased 24pc YoY. This increase appears to be continuing in 2023, according to preliminary data on 2023 funding flows.
This is good news for the 450 million smallholder farmers producing about 80pc of the region's food. For the first time in years, upstream funding, which provides technologies to farmers and primary food producers, overtook downstream investment. The former raised $3.2b in 2022 versus the latter's $2.7m, according to the report.
Bright spots for Australia in 2022 were bioenergy and biomaterials, farm robotics and mechanisation and midstream technologies which all experienced small increases. And while the innovative food category, which includes alternative protein, experienced a 30pc YOY decline in funding, it is still the largest bringing in nearly US$100m across the year, buoyed by a US$50m round for Vow, one of the world's leading cultivated meat companies, at one of the worst times in fundraising history.
Midstream technologies was the next biggest category raising more than $37m as another global leader AgriDigital closed a $17.8m round in May to take its digital grain management platform to the US.
Other Australia key insights include:
The most active agrifooodtech categories in Australia in 2022 were:
Other key insights from the report include:
Mr Dean will be a guest speaker at evokeAG being held on February 20-11 in Perth.
