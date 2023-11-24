Farm Online
Friday, November 24, 2023
Home/News

AgFunder reports shows Australian agtech investment holding its own

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated November 24 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian agrifoodtech startup funding is down, but at a much lesser level than global markets. Picture file.
Australian agrifoodtech startup funding is down, but at a much lesser level than global markets. Picture file.

Australian agrifoodtech startups raised US$317 million in 2022, a 24.5 per cent year-on-year decline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.