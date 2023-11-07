Farm Online
Supermarkets slash lamb prices; Will beef be next?

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
November 7 2023 - 3:00pm
Will price drops on retail lamb see more people reaching for chops? Picture Shan Goodwin.
After months of only incremental price drops on red meat against a backdrop of rock-bottom livestock markets, the big two supermarkets are now going head-to-head on slashing what consumers will pay for lamb.

