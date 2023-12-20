US seedstock operators talk 'want list' as ranchers rebuild

Experienced seedstock cattle people in the United States are predicting a resurgence in crossbreeding when the herd rebuild kicks into top gear.
Ranchers will chase hybrid vigour to ramp up production quickly and they will also be looking for carcass traits as much as production efficiency as they invest in new genetics in a bid to set themselves up longer-term to supply markets that pay the most.
With the US breeder cattle inventory now at a six-decade low following a long drought, their rebuild will be a mammoth task. Forecasts for substantial wet conditions across North America within months now has global analysts predicting ranchers will start to increase numbers again in a fairly significant way from next year.
Executive vice president at the American Hereford Association Jack Ward said there was good optimism in the seedstock game in the US at the moment.
"I do believe quality genetics will be rewarded in the commercial industry in the US as the cowherd is rebuilt. There seems to be a resurgence of crossbreeding and identifying the value of breed complimentary for both the cowherd and feedlot and packer sectors," he said.
On just when the US rebuild would ramp up, he said with historically high prices for beef, feedlots still had big numbers of females in pens, which in turn was continuing to slow the growth of the cowherd.
"In addition, there are still a number of areas in the US that are experiencing drought," Mr Ward said.
Chief operating officer and director of breed improvement for the American Hereford Association Shane Bedwell said after the last drought in 2012-2014, the US cowherd made huge improvements in end-product merit.
That had been reflected in the increased percentage graded Choice and Prime - the bottom third was effectively lopped off, he said.
"I see this trend happening after this drought but I think the US cattleman is going to be more focused on the cow this time," he said.
Mr Bedwell said costs to operate continued to be a challenge in the US.
"The reality is if more pressure is not put in these areas consolidation inevitable," he said.
Having traveled around the US and into seven foreign countries to judge at livestock shows and present lectures on beef cattle genetic improvement, Mr Ward said the Hereford breed was still growing across the globe with each country focusing on supplying the type of cattle needed within their environment.
He said Australian Hereford genetics saw use around the world.
In the US, Hereford cattle had focused heavily on maternal traits while taking advantage of efficiency and selecting for as much carcass quality as possible, he said.
With wife Mary Ann and youngest son Carter, Mr Ward operates Ward Brothers in west central Missouri, which runs about 60 breeding cows that are both registered and commercial.
It has a very intensive embryo transfer program.
They market most of their cattle through small online auctions or by private treaty but last year did host a live auction at the farm that grossed $585,550 on 40 lots.
"Ward Brothers actually started in the 1960s by my older brothers and has transferred overtime to my family," Mr Ward said.
"Our focus has been on producing seedstock that have a balance between structurally sound cattle and a genetic profile that expresses good maternal traits. Where we are located, the rainfall is moderate and the pastures are mostly native fescue grass. Winters can be somewhat harsh with both cold and snowy conditions."
With flights booked for Beef Australia next year, he said he believed Australian Hereford breeders had concentrated on many of the same traits as breeders in the US.
"It will always be important to focus on selecting for optimal traits and not necessarily extremes," he said.
"There has been a big push in the US to increase traits associated with carcass quality and that does seem to be the same for breeders in Australia that are utilising US genetics."
Hereford business in the US was good, with bull sale average prices up, he reported.
"We have a lot of challenges in the beef cattle industry as the world changes and the talk about sustainability and environmental impact increases," he said.
"Whether it's the consumer or retailer - whoever it is that's asking us - we're taking that very seriously at Hereford because we have inherent positives in terms of feed efficiency and using a Hereford bull on an alternate breed cow to get a heterosis boost.
"That effect shows its biggest favour towards lowly heritable traits like fertility and longevity."
Mr Bedwell grew up on a family cow calf ranch near Medicine Lodge in Kansas, which runs 500 head of cow/calf pairs annually, utilising a rotational cross of Hereford, Red Angus and Angus.
He remains active in the genetic decisions of the ranch, which also backgrounds 1000 to 1500 head of restocker cattle on wheat pasture in the winter and grass in the summer.
"We typically retain ownership on male calves and finish them in the feed yard," he said.
"Steers will finish with a pay weight of 1460 pounds at 14 months. Replacement quality heifers are retained in the herd and culls are marketed through the local sale barn."
The ranch was coming out of a two-year plus year drought and summer rains had greatly healed the region but rain was still spotty, he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.