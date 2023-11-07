Frost has damaged crops in some of the areas of the country with the best yield potential.
Heavy frost hit South Australia's Mid North region right on the cusp of harvest while a string of cold mornings has caused some damage in parts of Victoria's west Wimmera and the northern Riverina in NSW.
Rod Baker, agricultural analyst with Australian Crop Forecasters, says the damage will not drop his organisation's current estimates of 25.2 million tonnes of wheat produced nationally, however it would cap any potential upward revision.
"There were some through the Riverina and eastern Victoria that received rain since our last update and could yield better than we previously thought but these patches of frost will counteract those gains," Mr Baker said.
"Like what normally happens in these frost events it is hard to pinpoint exactly the extent of the damage, but it does not appear it will wipe out crops in a wholesale manner, but there will be patches where it is a problem and plenty of places where there will be some yield penalty."
Michelle Bammann, Ground Up Agronomy, Clare, SA, said a severe frost, which saw temperatures drop as low as -6.2 at Jamestown, had hit the Mid North just as headers started rolling.
"We were quietly pleased with how things were going given the very dry spring, but this proves that you really don't have the grain until it is in the bin," she said.
Luckily there is far from universal damage.
"There were a couple of things in our favour, even though it was very cold, the frost was so late that the earlier crops had basically finished so while there might be some dimpling of grain you won't get the really bad pinching you get if the frost is during grain fill."
"Secondly, the topography of the district with hills and flats means that generally entire paddocks won't be wiped out, hopefully just the low lying parts."
"At present the rough feeling is that it will be the later crops and the low lying areas that will be hardest hit."
Ms Bammann said there had been some barley harvested in the district in the past week and growers were pleasantly surprised with the lack of damage.
"We're looking at a few quality issues and the associated smaller yield losses with lower test weights and pinched grain as the major problems."
Simon Mock, Clovercrest Consulting, has clients in the west Wimmera in Victoria across the border into the Tatiara in SA.
He said he had observed patches of frost damage.
"Lentils were probably the worst hit, there are paddocks around Nhill with probably 50 per cent damage, but even with that damage you won't see crops going under a tonne to the hectare so at least the farmers will still make money," he said.
"In the wheat there are a lot of places with around 10 to 15pc damage, there has been a tiny bit cut to the north of Nhill and Kaniva by growers comfortable making hay but generally people will take the crops through to grain."
"Barley crops were hit earlier in October and you might have instances where there is 30pc damage on the flats but nothing on the rises."
"Overall it has taken some of the cream out of the season but it won't be devastating over the district as a whole."
In NSW, Andrew Daley, Premier Advisory, Harden, said there had been some damage in his area.
"The lower stuff will be damaged, we are also expecting the winter canola to have some issues, for the first time since we started growing it on a reasonable area it suffered heat stress with the hot weather around the start of October and there was also some frost damage in there," he said.
"In the wheat, it all varies quite a bit, there was some that has been frosted at flowering, which will be worse, while there has been some at grain fill that will impact quality."
"Overall there is probably damage to 15pc of the area there, and some clients would probably be better off economically cutting for hay although they may take it through to grain as they aren't set up for fodder making."
However, in spite of the frost Mr Daley said the season was shaping up to be above average for early sown crops.
"There was some good stored moisture that allowed the crops to finish in spite of the dry spring."
"With one last rain it would have been really good but given it is an El Nino season it is not too bad."
Further west at Temora Craig Warren, Nutrien Ag Solutions, said there were some isolated pockets of frost, but overall it had not been a major problem.
