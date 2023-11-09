Farm Online
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets
Analysis

Slaughter increase drives beef exports to new high

By Ken Wilcock
November 9 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slaughter and exports both surge
Slaughter and exports both surge

WITH processors pulling out all stops to maintain shifts at full capacity, doing extras in some instances and Saturday shifts where possible, it was not surprising to see weekly slaughterings surge past 130,000 head in October leading to beef exports of 105,131 tonnes for the month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.