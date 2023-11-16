Farm Online
Home/News/Local News

The AgTech Revolution episode two: Precision agriculture solving farm problems

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated November 16 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hardi's GeoSelect is being used to selectively spray weeds, saving on chemical costs. Picture file
Hardi's GeoSelect is being used to selectively spray weeds, saving on chemical costs. Picture file

Bringing costs down while boosting productivity is the driving force behind precision agriculture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.