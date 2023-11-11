Retreat is a very well balanced 599 hectare (1480 acre) property, ideally suited as a cattle breeder operation.
Offered by Dick and Sally Perram, Retreat is located on Old Bundarra Road, 34km east of Barraba, 36km west of Bundarra and 115km north of Tamworth.
Retreat features mainly open and sheltered rolling hill country with soils ranging from basalt soils to areas of trap.
The property has undergone a pasture improvement and weed management program with premier digit, rye grass and clovers are well established.
Timbers include white and yellow box and apple with 'loose' timber tidied up to improve the appearance and productivity of the block.
The well fenced property has 11 paddocks with a good share of the property refenced in recent years.
Water is a feature of Retreat. There is a network of 17 dams and 14 troughs, which are supplied by a new bore with solar pump the supplies a header tank and reticulated system on the property.
Ironbark Creek also runs through an adjacent 10ha crown lease, which is attached to the property.
The average annual rainfall is about 710mm (28 inches).
Other improvements include a quality set of steel cattle yards with curved race, loading ramp and crush and an older hay shed provides an area to store gear.
Retreat will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Tamworth on December 7.
Contact Riley Gibson, 0417 441 688, Ray White Rural.
