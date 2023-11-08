Offers of more than $2.9 million sought on Meadow Stone Park

Offers of more than $2.9 million are being sought on Meadow Stone Park, a mixed farming lifestyle property located on NSW's Southern Tablelands.
Situated 25 minutes from Goulburn in the tightly held Lake Bathurst region, the property is noted for its fodder crop production in combination with cattle breeding and finishing.
Meadow Stone Park has 141 hectares (348 acres) of arable land with 47ha currently planted with oats and rye.
The property has a carrying capacity of about 60 cows and calves as part of a weaner production system.
Water sources include nine dams and a reticulated system with a header tank supplying seven troughs.
Structural improvements include a hay shed, machinery shed with a skillion, steel cattle yards, three horse stables, and a 20-tonne elevated pellet silo.
The property's three bedroom country cottage has been renovated and extended and has a 75,000 litre tank.
Marketing agent Trish Brewer, LAWD, said Meadow Stone Park was expected to draw interest from farming families in the region looking to expand.
"Located in the Southern Tablelands, a region known for its strong and consistent agricultural production, the property is equally suitable to any combination of beef, lamb, equine or fodder production," Ms Brewer said.
"It's an ideal investment for small-scale farming enterprises or people transitioning from a lifestyle property to their first small farming operation."
The property is about an hour from the South Eastern Livestock Exchange at Yass.
Contact Trish Brewer, 0409 524 901, or Tim Corcoran, 0407 893 935, LAWD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.